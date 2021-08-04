Franklin County Commissioners are urging all residents of Franklin County to get the COVID vaccine.
On Tuesday commissioners heard a local COVID update from health department administrator Sarah Quaranta.
She pointed out that the vaccine roll-out in Franklin County started out strong with the commission's help and almost 78 percent of county residents 65 and older are now fully vaccinated.
However, across all age groups, only 43 percent of Franklin County residents 12 and older are vaccinated against the coronavirus and more people need to get the shot.
Quaranta said we are seeing the aggressive and highly transmissible Delta variant in the community but the vaccine is very effective in keeping people from getting the virus and if they do get it, it keeps them from getting severely ill.
She said the majority of local covid cases are in unvaccinated people.
Commission chairman Ricky Jones said urged people to get the vaccine saying this is not a political issue, its a matter of public health.
Commissioner Smokey Parrish agreed, adding people should get the vaccine not just for themselves but for their loved ones and kids.
Commissioner Jessica Ward added that in her role as a respiratory therapist she has seen bad outcomes from COVID and urges everyone to get the vaccinations and commissioner Noah Lockley, who had a severe case of COVID said please get the shot, he does not want anyone to go through what he did.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available free of charge at the Health departments in Apalachicola and Port St. Joe as well as through Weems Memorial Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf, PanCare of Florida, Inc., North Florida Medical Center and some local pharmacy locations, including CVS and Buyrite.
The Health Department also issues a local COVID-19 update every Friday.
If you would like to get them sent to your phone just text franklincv19 to 888777.
