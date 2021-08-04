Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
📣 NEW CHAMBER MEMBERS 📣
At New Wave Property Management, they pride themselves in offering the most spectacular vacation rentals along the 43 miles of natural coastline in the Emerald Coast and Forgotten Coast areas of Florida.
 
Their team of property management professionals works closely with each of their guests to help them find the perfect accommodations for their trip on the magnificent Gulf Coast of Florida.
 
New Wave Property Management
📍 306 Reid Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL, 322456

Coleen O'Malley & Keli Newhall – a mother and daughter team – are the founders of Vacation Prep Squad. Serving vacation property renters in Gulf County, Florida!
 
Here is how it works:
Book your vacation rental property, then contact them and they will make it easy.
Tell them what you want stocked & waiting for you when you arrive, then relax and enjoy your flight or drive. Because you will know you won't have to go to any store, your vacation can start when you open your door.
 
Their services include Vacation Provisions, Beach Gear, Celebration Provisions, Last Minute Provisions, Baby Gear, Beach Accessibility Gear.
GO TO THE BEACH - NOT THE GROCERY STORE!
 
Vacation Prep Squad
📞 Call & Text 850-749-3071

Located in beautiful Windmark Beach, The Mill Mercantile & Social is a one-of-a-kind social experience that offers a groceries, local goods, and package store along with freshly made coffee and handcrafted cocktails. Enjoy sipping on your favorite beverage and live music on their outdoor patio!
 
The Mill Mercantile & Social
📍 105 Good Morning Street Port Saint Joe, FL

St. Joseph Bay Golf Club is conveniently located between Port St. Joe and Cape San Blas.
 
Take a break from the beach and tee up an adventure at St. Joseph Bay Golf Club. The facility surrounded by luscious greenery is open to the public with a par-72, 18-hole layout.
 
Wide open fairways favor players of all handicaps but water on 14 of the 18 holes (where it’s not uncommon to see a gator!) will provide a challenge to golfers of all skill levels. The club offers a driving range, putting green, pool, a full-service restaurant with fully stocked bar.
 
St. Joseph Bay Golf Club
📍 700 Country Club Rd, Port St. Joe, FL
📞 (850) 227-1751

Gary White is an Executive Director with the John Maxwell Team and has travelled internationally with John C. Maxwell training leaders.
Gary is passionate about increasing the impact a company has on its employees, owners and community. His giftedness is in bringing clarity, greater connections and confidence to those he serves.
 
His High Definition Coaching uses the Maxwell Method of Speaking, Sales, Coaching, and Leadership to bring a full service consultative approach to your business development. 
 
Gary White – HD Coaching
📍 7940 Front Beach Rd 1006, Panama City Beach, FL
📞 (423) 593-8003

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Membership Link

Wheels On Williams
August 19

﻿Featuring local and regional cars, trucks, motorcycles, golf carts and anything with a set of wheels.

FREE community event.

Food will be available from the region's most popular Food Trucks.
Do you have a cool car?
﻿Does your business have custom paint or a wrap?
We are looking for your wheels to be
parked on Williams for all to see!﻿
Register your Wheels Here!
Contact joe@gulfchamber.org for more information or call 850-227-1223
for a complete Business Directory list.

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment