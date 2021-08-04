Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Coleen O'Malley & Keli Newhall – a mother and daughter team – are the founders of Vacation Prep Squad. Serving vacation property renters in Gulf County, Florida!
Here is how it works:
Book your vacation rental property, then contact them and they will make it easy.
Tell them what you want stocked & waiting for you when you arrive, then relax and enjoy your flight or drive. Because you will know you won't have to go to any store, your vacation can start when you open your door.
Their services include Vacation Provisions, Beach Gear, Celebration Provisions, Last Minute Provisions, Baby Gear, Beach Accessibility Gear.
GO TO THE BEACH - NOT THE GROCERY STORE!
Vacation Prep Squad
Call & Text 850-749-3071
