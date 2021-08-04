May was another good month for tourism in Franklin County.
Franklin County Tourist Development Council Director John Solomon reported this week that tourist tax collections for the month of May was over 276 thousand dollars.
That is over 152 thousand dollars more than was collected in May 2020 – an increase of nearly 123 percent.
Its the most ever collected during the month of May, beating the previous record by over 110 thousand dollars.
The May collections were the third highest collections for one month in the history of the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
The top two months were both in the month of June in 2019 and 2020.
