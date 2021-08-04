The Franklin County 4-H shooting sports program got a big boost from the National Rifle Association.
Initially the 4-H program was able to purchase enough equipment for eight 4-H youth with donations from local citizens.
The group was awarded nearly 8000 dollar grant from the NRA Foundation Teach Freedom grant program.
The money was used to purchase needed archery equipment and supplies so now the participants are fully outfitted.
County extension director Erik Lovestrand said he is also purchasing a trailer to store the equipment as well as transport it to practices and events.
If you would like to learn more about the program, you can contact the Franklin Extension office in Apalachicola at 850-653-9337
