Local property owners should be receiving their TRIM notices from the county over the next few weeks.
TRIM Stands for “Truth in Millage” - The notices are being mailed from the Property Appraisers office this month.
TRIM notices inform taxpayers of the proposed millage rates set by local taxing authorities as well as the dates, times and locations of public budget hearings.
The TRIM Notice is not a bill, but rather an estimate of your taxes based on the proposed tax rates by taxing authority, your property value and exemptions.
The proposed 2021 county millage rate is 5.4707 mills.
The first public hearing for the county budget is set for Tuesday, September 7th at 5:15 at the Franklin County Courthouse Annex.
The second hearing will be held on September the 21st.
If you have not received your TRIM notice by the end of the month, you should contact the Property Appraisers Office to make sure yours is being sent to the proper address.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment