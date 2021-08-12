Franklin County was able to secure more state money to pay for the resurfacing improvements project on Timber Island Road.
On July 20th, the Board opened the bids for the resurfacing project, and Pigott Asphalt and Sitework of Crawfordville was the lowest responsive bidder.
However, their low bid of just over 760 thousand dollars was still 75 thousand dollars more than the available construction budget for the grant.
Franklin County was able to get increased funding from the Florida Department of Transportation so the project can now move forward.
The project, which reaches nearly a mile from Highway 98 to the Carrabelle River, includes widening Timber Island Road from 20’ to 24’ wide and resurfacing the existing travel lanes.
It will also add 6’ wide grassed shoulders, drainage improvements, guardrails and upgraded signage and pavement markings.
