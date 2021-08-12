Wednesday was 811 day, a chance for utilities to remind people to call 811 before you dig.
There are a lot of outdoor projects in the spring and summer meaning more people are digging around their property.
An 811 call, which is the federally designated call-before-you-dig number, notifies affected utility companies to dispatch crews to mark the location of underground utility lines.
Utility markings show those who dig the approximate location of underground lines to help prevent damage to utility lines.
In Florida, 811 accepts calls from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday and is managed by the Sunshine State One Call Center, a nonprofit corporation.
It’s recommended that residents call 811 two full business days before beginning their digging project.
For more information on the “call 811 before you dig” campaign, visit https://www.sunshine811.com/
