The Apalachicola Riverkeeper has kicked off its annual RiverTrek campaign.
RiverTrek is a yearly fundraising and awareness-raising campaign for the Apalachicola River.
This is the 13th year of the event which will take 14 participants on a 107 mile kayak trip over 5 days from Chattahoochee to the Apalachicola Bay.
RiverTrekkers this year hail from Apalachicola, Port St. Joe, Tallahassee, Gainesville, Punta Gorda and Asheville, North Carolina.
Six have participated in RiverTrek in the past, while eight others are new to the journey.
The volunteer kayakers will travel the entirety of the Apalachicola River from October the 6th through the 10th.
On the way they will meet with expert biologists, historians and others along the route.
The paddlers raise money to support the Apalachicola Riverkeeper – last year's group raised over 60 thousand dollars.
Each paddler is currently gathering sponsors—you can find out about each participant and donate to the cause by going on-line to apalachicolariverkeeper.org/rivertrek.
