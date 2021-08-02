St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Trusty! I am such a good boy. I was roaming around on my own for a while before animal control picked me up. I have some skin issues that I'm currently being treated for and I am heartworm positive. I'm underweight now so I'll be around 75lbs once I get to a healthy weight. I love being outside but I am a flight risk so a fenced in yard is a must for me! I love tennis balls, treats, affection and just sniffing around outside. I am not house trained and I'm learning how to walk on a leash. I'm a very fast learner! I do great on car rides and will even let you give me a pedicure if you want! ;) Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
No comments:
Post a Comment