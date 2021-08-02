The first day of school is next week and the Franklin County Sheriffs Office is collecting donations for their back-to-school drive.
The sheriff's office is collecting backpacks, school supplies, water bottles and anything else kids need fo school.
Donation boxes are located at the Dollar General in Apalachicola, Carrabelle, and Eastpoint.
You can also find them at The Piggly Wiggly, Family Dollar, and Ace Hardware in Apalachicola, IGA, and Ace Hardware in Carrabelle, the Sheriff’s Office in Eastpoint, and the Pig Express on St. George Island.
If you can, donate today; The donation boxes will be collected on Wednesday.
Backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed to the kids on Monday, August 9th at 4 PM at the The Matchbox in Apalachicola, Taylor's Building Supply in Eastpoint and at the Public Library in Carrabelle.
This events are first come, first serve while supplies last.
Children must be present to receive a backpack.
