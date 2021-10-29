A former Gulf Correctional Institute Annex inmate charged with stabbing a correctional officer during a riot in 2017 was found guilty of aggravated battery and battery on a law enforcement officer on Wednesday and could now face an additional 30 years in prison.
State Attorney Larry Basford said 30 year old Jose Moreira was one of several prisoners charged in the attack that resulted in a corrections officer suffering several stab wounds with a shank-type weapon.
Circuit Court Judge Shonna Young Gay set sentencing for November 2nd.
Gulf County Chief Prosecutor Tracy Smith, who presented the case, has filed a motion seeking to have Moreira sentenced as a habitual offender, which could mean 30 years in prison if the motion is granted.
Statements from the correctional officer said he became involved in the disturbance at the facility and tried to create distance between himself and a group of inmates chasing him with weapons.
Moreira was part of that group.
The victim was knocked to the ground and another correctional officer testified that he saw Moreira making a stabbing like motion at the victim with a weapon.
Other officers came to the victim’s aid and deployed chemical agents on the inmates and the weapon used by Moreira was recovered and shown at trial.
