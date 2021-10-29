Recreational fishing for greater amberjack in Gulf of Mexico state and federal waters will close on November the 1st.
The seasonal closure is necessary to protect the greater amberjack fishery which is considered overfished which means the population is too low.
During the closure, the recreational harvest or possession of greater amberjack is prohibited in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
The fishery will remain closed until April 30th, 2022.
