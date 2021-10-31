FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Ginger Snap is a 1 year old Chocolate Lab/Bully and lucky to be alive. She is the dog the Sheriff mentioned a few days ago that was almost hit and killed on HWY 98 by a speeding driver. Thankfully a good Samaritan saw the oncoming car and ran into traffic to save her. What a loss it would have been. Ginger Snap is the sweetest, happiest, most social little girl and we're just crazy about her. You will be too!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
