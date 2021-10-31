Sunday, October 31, 2021

Request for Proposal to Rebuild Governor Stone Sailing Vessel

Now Accepting Bids to Rebuild 
The Governor Stone
Friends of the Governor Stone, Inc. (FOGS) are seeking bids to repair and restore the National Historic Landmark Schooner Governor Stone to Pre-Hurricane Michael condition.
 
 
Bids must be submitted no later than Midnight (12:00am) on December 31, 2021 to:  
 
Friends of the Governor Stone, Inc. 
Attn:  Amanda Kilbourn or Colleen Reilly (Restoration)
PO Box 15968
Panama City, FL  32405
 
or via email to:  Restoration@GovernorStone.org
 
 
For additional information, please go to
or call 850-933-5058 
 
 
 
Please visit our website at www.GovernorStone.org
For questions please email info@GovernorStone.org.



