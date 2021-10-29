Getting Out in Gulf County

Calling all Pumpkins, Ghosts, Dragons and Witches!
We've got a SPOOKY PARTY planned on Reid Avenue!
The City of Port St. Joe & the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce present:
Sunday, October 31st, 2021
5:30 - 8:30 pm ET
Reid Avenue - Port St. Joe
Blind Judged Costume Contest:
Divisions:
- 0-3
- 4-6
- 7-10
Family or Groups / Pets
A Blind Judged Costume Contest will be conducted while
Trick or Treating on Reid Ave.
Ghouls, Goblins and Ghosts,
OH MY!
Defender Title invites you to a Tricks and Treats Preparty at, 420 Reid Ave. There will be frightful food, delivish drinks and ghoulish games!
Our party kicks off at 4:30pm est. Ghosts on the Coasts starts at 5:30pm est.
We will be handing out candy as well!
Get ready for a weekend of spooky events at The Mill
Friday:
Halloween Party with live music by LoRu. Costume contest between 8-8:30
Saturday:
Witching Hour at 6
Golf cart parade at 7
DJ Debra 6
Come join us for a spooktacular weekend
212 Monument Blvd
PSJ, FL 32456
WEDNESDAYS - 7PM
TRIVIA NIGHT
Saturday, October 30th join us for our first annual Halloween Party! Live music and a costume contest will make this a fright night you don't want to miss!
You are INVITED to the official ribbon cutting ceremony for TAP ROOT PSJ! Enjoy complementary Hors d'oeuvres, Give-a-ways, AND A GIANT PAIR OF SISSORS!
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2021
AT 6 PM EDT
Join the Gulf County Chamber Executive Director for coffee on the first Monday of each month for Java with Joe to Trade Ideas - Share Information - Ask Questions - with No Agenda!
Join Gulf County Florida Tourism on the back deck of the Welcome Center for Cocoa and Conversations from 10:00 AM ET - 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, November 4th!
Featuring Jessica Swindall with the Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Center as our guest speaker and she will be giving us a "Turtle Talk" and update on the 2021 Turtle Nesting Season.
We will also have coloring activities for the kids!
Space is limited, Please RSVP for this event by clicking the link below.
Veteran’s Day Commemoration - November 11
*An ecumenical worship service celebrating Veterans in the region.
*6:00pm (eastern time), one hour long.
*By: First United Methodist Church, Bethel AME Church, and St. James Episcopal Church
*About: Both inside seating and outside/Covid-friendly seating provided
*Suggested Dress: business casual (Veterans please wear any cap you have which commemorates the war during which you served or a generic cap with your service logo
*Ministers participating: The Rev. Dr. Geoffrey Lentz (FUMC), The Rev. James Chambliss (AME, preacher); Mike Harding (St. James). Tyndall AFB chaplain (name TBA)
**ALL ARE WELCOME. You do not have to be a member of any of the three sponsoring churches, nor do you have to be a Veteran to attend. All are welcome! Come as you are.
**No tickets are required. No reservations are available. First come, first-served. Free to attend. All community leaders in Gulf, Bay, and Franklin counties are being invited.
2021 Christmas on the Coast
Join us for the Annual Christmas on the Coast Parade on Reid Avenue in downtown Port St. Joe on Saturday, December 11, 2021.
Judging of the floats will begin at 5:00 PM ET with categories: Schools & Non-Profit, Family & Friends, Business, and Faith Based. The parade will begin at 6:00 PM ET. After the parade be sure to visit Santa in the Gazebo next to City Hall. We look forward to seeing you there!
Get your application in to enter a Holiday-themed tree, wreath or approved display at the 2021 Forgotten Coast Festival of Trees. We also have our Silent Auction where one can donate something that highlights your Business, Organization, Art, or Holiday Tradition. With nearly 1000 visitors last year to the Festival of Trees let's make 2021 bigger and better! We can't wait to see your creative display ideas!
Information and applications for each are online at our website www.thejoecenter.org or can be picked up at The Joe.
Deadline for application submissions is November 1st, 2021. These spaces fill up fast so make sure you get your application in early!
2021 Festival Dates: November 19th - December 11th.
We're located at 201 Reid Avenue in Port St. Joe and our business hours are Wed-Fri 11-6 and Saturday 11-3.
Small Business Owners, call or visit Dr. Len with no consulting appointment needed!
We are here to help your business grow and succeed!
