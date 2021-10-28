Thursday, October 28, 2021

Time is running out to register your kids for the Franklin County Public Library's "Music as a Second Language" program

Time is running out to register your kids for the Franklin County Public Library's “Music as a Second Language” program.

The program is for kids aged 10 to 18 who would like to learn to play a musical instrument – its funded through the Rock by the Sea fundraiser.

The program provides individual music lessons in acoustic guitar, keyboard, and ukulele.

It’s a 20 week program that begins in mid-January and ends with a recital.

Students who make it through the entire program get to keep their instrument.

Space is limited so get your applications as soon as possible – they are available at the county libraries in Eastpoint and Carrabelle.

Registration for the program runs through November 12th. 




