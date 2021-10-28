Gulf Council Recommends Increasing Red Grouper Catch Limits

For Immediate Release
October 28, 2021
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council took final action on a Framework Action to increase the red grouper overfishing limit (OFL), acceptable biological catch (ABC), annual catch limits (ACLs) and annual catch targets (ACTs). Increases to catch levels from the Framework Action are contingent on approval and implementation of Amendment 53 by the Secretary of Commerce. The catch levels set in Amendment 53 and the newly recommended catch levels, which are based on the sector allocations and ACT buffers in Amendment 53, are shown in pounds gutted weight in this table:
