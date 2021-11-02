A visitor to the Gulf County Correctional Institution was injured Sunday morning after walking in front of an ATV driven by a prison guard.
The pedestrian, who was visiting the prison from Jacksonville, was walking towards the visitation/control building at about 7:30 Sunday morning and crossed the perimeter track at an unmarked crossing area.
The correctional officer was patrolling in a Kubota ATV around the perimeter track of the prison compound and failed to stop at a stop sign; colliding with the pedestrian.
The guard vehicle and the pedestrian came to final rest in the unmarked crosswalk area.
The pedestrian was transported to Bay medical center for minor injuries.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment