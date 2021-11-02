The Apalachicola Riverkeeper will hold its annual virtual silent auction this weekend.
Each year, the Silent Auction raises money to sustain the mission of Apalachicola Riverkeeper to protect and restore the Apalachicola River and Apalachicola Bay, advocating at the grassroots level, with state legislators and regulators, in the courts, and in the halls of Congress.
The virtua auction is an opportunity for people to bid on all kinds of items and experiences.
This year there are over 45 items to bid on, including guided kayak and boating trips, artwork, collectibles and jewelry, gift certificates, a top brand cooler, and beach escapes at vacation properties along the Forgotten Coast.
This year there is also a a hand crafted cedar tandem kayak and trailer on the auction block.
You can preview the items at Apalachicola Riverkeeper's 2021 Virtual Auction site at www.apalachicoleriverkeeper.org.
Bidding starts at 9 a.m. Friday, November 5th and continues until 8 p.m. Saturday, November the 6th.
Most items have a Buy It Now price, so if you really want it, you can get it!
