The Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum at Carrabelle Beach was recognized by the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation with a 2021 Florida Preservation Award.
The Florida Preservation Awards recognize people, organizations and communities who have worked to protect Florida’s history and heritage.
The Camp Gordon Johnston Museum was awarded for Noteworthy Achievement in the category of
Preservation Education/Media.
The mission of the Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is to honor and preserve the heritage of the men and women who trained at Camp Gordon Johnston.
As part of its museum development efforts, the Camp Gordon Johnston Association successfully obtained funding to research, design, produce and install exhibits featuring ten interior panels, a retractable banner display unit, 3,000 new informational brochures and the fabrication and installation of six outdoor interpretive signs, display structures, graphic panels and design standards manuals.
Both the indoor and outdoor panels have furthered the educational component of the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum with new research and interpretation presented in a professionally designed format.
These educational efforts are especially important as there are increasingly fewer WWII veterans to participate in reunions.
The Florida Preservation Award nominations are made by the public with award recipients selected
by a five-member jury from around the state representing a variety of backgrounds and experience.
No comments:
Post a Comment