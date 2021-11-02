Hope the Loggerhead Swims at Gulf Specimen!

Hope came into our care on Wednesday, October 20th from St. George Island, FL. St. George Island is currently suffering from a very large red tide event, so we are very positive that Hope's stranding and the algae bloom were related. When she came into our care, she was extremely lethargic, weak, dehydrated and seemed depressed. She is now moved into a larger tank after passing her swim test and breathing strongly! We have given Hope round the clock care and are very proud and grateful for her fighting spirit and the will to regain her strength and return home to the ocean. We are taking her care day-by-day, but we see all the positive signs of recovery.
