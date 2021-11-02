Franklin County Commissioners on Tuesday rejected a request for a non-binding opinion poll question regarding the incorporation of St. George Island on the next election ballot.
There has been a move on the island to incorporate and take over their own governance, and more closely control development on the island.
The group says incorporation is the best way to protect the island’s natural environment and small-town character, while pursuing a thriving and inviting central business district.
There is a long process to incorporate, which includes a 6 month review by the state as well as approval from the legislature and a referendum for St. George Island residents.
Shannon Bothwell, who represented the incorporation group, said State Representative Jason Shoaf requested the county hold the opinion poll to see if there is enough public support for the measure before he brings the issue to the legislature.
She said the issue would be placed on next year's primary ballot and would be done at no cost to taxpayers.
There was plenty of public comment on the issue, most of it against the idea of incorporation.
Many speakers were concerned about the potential costs of incorporation.
County commissioners also felt the idea would prove to be too expensive and voted unanimously not to allow the issue to be on next year's ballot.
