Apalachicola is decked out in Christmas finery today for the Annual Historic Apalachicola Christmas Celebration.
The celebration officially opens at 3 in the afternoon, but Apalachicola businesses are open all day with great Christmas specials.
Beginning at 4, Apalachicola will celebrate Christmas with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree.
Santa Claus will arrive on a shrimp boat at Riverfront Park at 4 PM to hear Christmas wishes from kids.
There will be free hot dogs, popcorn and books for all the children visiting Santa.
There will also be carolers throughout downtown today.
The annual Christmas celebration will end at 8 PM, though some businesses could remain open past that for your Christmas shopping convenience.
No comments:
Post a Comment