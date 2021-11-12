Friday, November 12, 2021

Cutting Ribbons and Getting into the Christmas Spirit

Join us for the Open House & Ribbon Cutting of Studio 322
TODAY
Friday - November 12, starting at 5 pm ET.
322 Williams Avenue, PSJ 32456
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2021 AT 7 PM CST
Bob Malones Christmas Special
at The Port Inn Hall
From $25  
309 Sixth Street, Port St. Joe,32456
Come enjoy a fantastic Christmas musical performance by critically acclaimed pianist Bob Malone. ( You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch )

Bob Malone’s recording of “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” was featured in 2018’s Illumination/Universal Pictures movie “The Grinch.” After generating millions of YouTube and streaming hits, it became the centerpiece of Bob’s holiday album “The Christmas Collection” along with 9 other one-of-a-kind Christmas classics and originals, spending a year on the Roots Music Report “Top Holiday Album” radio chart. Quotes from critics and fans include:
“…off the-charts amazing. 'Sad On Christmas' is just the most magical sad piano ballad you've ever heard." House of Christmas Reviews

"I know you hate holiday music. But you will buy this record because it's Bob Malone. It's like if Randy Newman, Tom Waits, Duke Ellington and Bob Dylan all merged into one and made a holiday record.” Karen Rose Reviews

Get Your Tickets HERE



﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office



