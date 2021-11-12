Cutting Ribbons and Getting into the Christmas Spirit

Come enjoy a fantastic Christmas musical performance by critically acclaimed pianist Bob Malone. ( You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch )
Bob Malone’s recording of “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” was featured in 2018’s Illumination/Universal Pictures movie “The Grinch.” After generating millions of YouTube and streaming hits, it became the centerpiece of Bob’s holiday album “The Christmas Collection” along with 9 other one-of-a-kind Christmas classics and originals, spending a year on the Roots Music Report “Top Holiday Album” radio chart. Quotes from critics and fans include:
“…off the-charts amazing. 'Sad On Christmas' is just the most magical sad piano ballad you've ever heard." House of Christmas Reviews
"I know you hate holiday music. But you will buy this record because it's Bob Malone. It's like if Randy Newman, Tom Waits, Duke Ellington and Bob Dylan all merged into one and made a holiday record.” Karen Rose Reviews
No comments:
Post a Comment