Extension offices across North Florida are collecting peanut butter in October and November to help feed hungry families in our area.
They call it the Panhandle Peanut Butter challenge.
You can donate unopened jars of peanut butter from October 1st through the day before Thanksgiving which is November the 24th this year.
The Extension offices work with the Florida Peanut Producers Association to send the peanut butter to food pantries from Pensacola to Monticello.
Last year the event collected over 27 thousand pounds of peanut butter statewide.
Donations are being taken at the University of Florida /IFAS Extension Office, 261 Dr. Frederick S. Humphries Street in Apalachicola, across from Mill Pond.
You can also bring your donations to the Franklin County School in Eastpoint, Gander's Hardware in Carrabelle or to the Sportsman's Lodge in Eastpoint.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment