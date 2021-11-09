DISC Village, a Big Bend based non-profit behavioral health provider, has broken ground on a new facility in Apalachicola that will bring a wide range of services directly to Franklin County residents.
The Franklin County Human Services Center will be located at 150 10th Street in Apalachicola on property adjacent to Weems Memorial Hospital.
Construction of the new facility is expected to take 9-10 months with an opening planned for Fall of 2022.
The groundbreaking ceremony was held on November 3rd.
The new Center will allow residents to access services that are not currently available in the immediate area including preventive healthcare and prescribed services including Medicated Assisted Treatment, Dependency Case Management and Supervised Family visitations.
Along with adult and youth outpatient services, the facility will also include a Supervised Visitation Center and offices for Disc Village’s Dependency Case Managers to serve the child welfare population in Franklin and surrounding counties.
Currently, the closest available offering for these services are the DISC Village locations in Tallahassee.
No comments:
Post a Comment