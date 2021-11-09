Oyster Radio
Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Tuesday, November 9, 2021
You are INVITED to the official ribbon cutting ceremony for TAP ROOT PSJ!
212 Monument Blvd
PSJ, FL 32456
You are INVITED to the official ribbon cutting ceremony for
TAP ROOT PSJ!
Enjoy complementary Hors d'oeuvres, Give-a-ways, AND A GIANT PAIR OF SISSORS!
Tuesday, NOVEMBER 9, 2021
AT 6 PM EDT
http://live.oysterradio.com/
at
12:16 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
No comments:
Post a Comment