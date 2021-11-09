Florida State University has just released an update on the progress of the Apalachicola Bay System initiative.
The Apalachicola Bay System initiative was designed to learn what has led to the decline of the Apalachicola Bay ecosystem and to develop a restoration plan for the bay.
The Apalachicola Bay once produced about 10 percent of the nation's eastern oyster supply, but the fishery collapsed in 2013.
A moratorium on commercial oyster harvesting in the bay is in effect and could last for 5 years.
In 2019, Florida State University received 8 million dollars in BP Oil spill money to investigate the root causes of the fishery disaster and come up with a plan to fix it.
If you would like to keep up with the work you can sign up for the project newsletter and get updates about every 2 months.
They have also released a November newsletter with information on how the program is moving forward.
You can see the update at oysterradio.com.
You can find out more on-line at https://marinelab.fsu.edu/absi/
