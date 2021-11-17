District 1 County Commissioner Ricky Jones will continue to serve as Franklin County commission chairman for another year.
The County Commission held its annual organizational meeting on Tuesday.
The board has a practice of allowing members to serve 2 year terms in leadership and agreed that commissioner Jones should continue for his second term.
Jones was first elected to the county commission in 2016.
District 2 commissioner Bert Boldt will continue to serve as vice chairman for the upcoming year..
Boldt was first elected to the commission in 2018.
