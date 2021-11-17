Franklin County Commission chairman Ricky Jones has been named to represent Franklin County on the ACCESS 67 Program which is designed to expand broadband to underserved communities across Florida.
ACCESS 67 is an initiative of the Florida Association of Counties to address the impacts of the lack of access to critical telecommunication and information technology resources in Florida communities.
Franklin County also appointed county coordinator Michael Moron to serve as a lead staff liaison.
Mister Moron was chosen since he is the closest thing the county has to an IT department.
In the future the county commission will also need to appoint a cross-section of community members to what would be known as the County’s Local Technology Planning Team.
