Franklin County commissioners have agreed to remove St. George Sound, which includes Carrabelle Beach from the county's beach flag notification system.
Until this week, the county provided daily beach flags for Alligator Point, St. George Island and Carrabelle Beach.
The daily beach flag color is based on daily weather information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Carrabelle Beach is on the bay and it doesn't make a lot of sense to have it under the same rules that are based on weather conditions for the Gulf of Mexico.
County attorney Michael Shuler said there is an ordinance on the books that allows for the closure of Carrabelle Beach during a declared state of emergency.
There was no public comment on the issue and the commission approved the change to the beach flag ordinance unanimously.
