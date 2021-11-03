History Talk: Right On Time - Buck O'Neil and Black Baseball

|Right on Time: Buck O'Neil
and Black Baseball
History Program
Saturday, November 20
10 am - 12 pm at C-Quarters Marina
The Carrabelle History Museum is presenting a fascinating history program entitled, “Right On Time: Buck O’Neil and Black Baseball”. This program features author, Wes Singletary and baseball aficionado, Josh Weaver and will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 10 am - 12 pm in the upstairs room at C-Quarters Marina, 501 St. James Ave (Hwy 98), Carrabelle, FL. There is no charge for this event.
John Jordan "Buck" O'Neil was born in Carrabelle, FL on November 13, 1911. He became a famous first baseman and manager for the Kansas City Monarchs, a Negro Leagues team. In 1956 he joined the Chicago Cubs as one of the first African-American scouts in Major League Baseball. Then the first African-American coach in the Major Leagues in 1962. Buck also founded the Negro League Baseball Museum in Kansas City, MO and was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Wes Singletary is the author of several books and numerous articles about black and Major League Baseball players. He has written about John Henry "Pop" Lloyd, Al Lopez, the 1935 Pittsburgh Crawfords, and Apalachicola native Jimmy Bloodworth. A USAF veteran, Wes earned a Ph.D. in history from Florida State University, and is currently AP United States History Professor at Lawton Chiles High School. He has taught as an adjunct history professor at Tallahassee Community College for 27 years.
Joshua Weaver's passion is baseball. He graduated from the University of South Florida with a Bachelor of Arts in History. Joshua’s profession is social work, but his dream is to become a baseball historian. He has authored the children's book, A Visit to Oriole Park at Camden Yards with the Orioles Mascot. Joshua has traveled to all 30 active Major League Ballparks. He has visited several baseball museums around the county including National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Ted Williams Museum and Hitters Hall of Fame, and Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. The museums all feature exhibits on Buck O'Neil. He is currently assisting in the expansion of the museum's Buck O'Neil exhibit..
There is no fee for this program. Donations are gladly accepted. Sponsored by C-Quarters Marina and Shaun Donahoe Realty. Funding in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council. Seating will be limited and masks are optional. Attendees are asked to follow health guidelines including social distancing and sanitizing hands. For more information, contact 850-697-2141.
Special Exhibit: Sponge Diving in Carrabelle and North Florida - Extended!
If you missed the October special exhibit on Sponge Diving in Carrabelle and North Florida, due to popular demand it has been extended through the months of November and December! We are honored to be the recipient of the loan of a turn-of-the-century Greek sponge diving suit complete with helmet and weight belt for this exhibit/ The Sponge Diving exhibit also includes a recently donated authentic, brass sponge diving helmet used by a former local diver as well as early images and historical photos of Carrabelle’s sponge boats and local sponge divers plus a fascinating video of sponge diving from the diver’s perspective.
Come see this wonderful exhibit through December 31. Open Wednesday 12-5 pm, Thursday-Saturday 10 am - 5 pm and Sunday 12 - 5 pm. Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Funding in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
Tate's Hell Mural Installed
We are so excited that we've taken another step forward on what will eventually become our newest exhibit space. This huge, beautiful mural, that was painted by George Weymouth, was installed upstairs at the Carrabelle History Museum.
George Weymouth made this mural when he worked for FWC. It was presented to the City when the City Hall Complex was in the old Carrabelle High School on Gray Ave and it hung in the cafetorium. And it has now been appropriately rehomed from one former City Hall building to another former City Hall building - this one the Carrabelle History Museum!
Big thanks and kudos to Mark Melcher, for leading this effort ably assisted by the Chester Reese Construction crew, Ray Andersen, and Tim & Lisa Keith-Lucas. These volunteers were amazing.
Another step towards getting exhibits upstairs has been accomplished. The upstairs is far from ready but this is the beginning. Lots more to come!
Volunteers are needed! In order to offer these fabulous events, we depend on volunteers. Please consider being a volunteer today! A few hours of your time would make a huge difference to the Carrabelle History Museum.
There is no admission fee for these events. Your support is vital for us to continue to offer great cultural programs. Donations may be made securely by credit card or PayPal by clicking here: Donate Online. Join or Renew your Annual Membership to the Carrabelle Historical Society and support these wonderful programs. $15 individuals, $20 families or $35 organizations /businesses. Members are also Friends of the Carrabelle History Museum. Memberships may be paid online here by credit card or PayPal - Donate Online.
