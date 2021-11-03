Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
NEW MEMBER SPOTLIGHT

South Gulf Fire and Rescue is a 100% volunteer department committed to protecting the citizens, property and the environment within our community. Their department covers Jones Homestead, Simmons Bayou, C-30a to Franklin County, Cape San Blas, Money Bayou, and Indian Pass.

They are responsive to the needs of our citizens by providing rapid, professional, humanitarian services essential to the health, safety, and well-being of the community.

They accomplish their mission through prevention, fire suppression, water rescue, medical first response, hazard mitigation, and other related emergency and non-emergency activities.

South Gulf County Volunteer Fire Department
📍 Station#1 – 240 Cape San Blas Rd. – 📞 (850) 227-7338
📍 Station#2 – 7590 Cape San Blas Rd. – 📞 (850) 227-9070
Port St Joe, FL
VIP MEMBER SPOTLIGHT

BlueWater Outriggers is located on the beautiful gulf coast of Florida, in Port St. Joe, just 30 miles east of Panama City, 20 miles west of Apalachicola and 100 miles from the capitol in Tallahassee.

Their 13,000 sq ft store carries everything you need for freshwater or saltwater fishing, from live bait to a large assortment of fishing lures. From snorkeling equipment to beach accessories. They carry all types of PENN Gold series reels and a wide variety of kayak equipment.
Whether you are fishing the inland lakes and rivers, surf-fishing, or heading off shore, going turkey or deer hunting,

THEY HAVE EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR YOUR OUTDOOR ADVENTURE!

BlueWater Outriggers
📍 121 W Highway 98, Port St. Joe, FL
📞 (850) 229-1100
Open 7 Days a Week - 6:00 am to 6:00 pm ET
Web Store: 📞 (850) -229-6100
PREMIER MEMBER SPOTLIGHT

At Capital City Bank, they offer a full range of products and services to meet their clients’ financial needs. They strive to create personal relationships with each of their clients and partner with them to discover the solutions that are right for them.

In keeping with the Company’s long-held tradition of community involvement, their bankers are dedicated to serving the needs of the community, both through their work at the Bank and as private citizens. Each year, bankers donate thousands of volunteer hours with local service organizations and philanthropic groups.

Just like the clients they serve, their associates call our communities home, and they are proud of their heritage as your hometown bank.
What are you waiting for? Tell your friends about Capital City Bank's great new banking employment opportunities: www.ccbg.com/careers

Capital City Bank
📍 150 Avenue A, Port Saint Joe
📞 (850) 229-8282
Come see Dr. Len
﻿Every Wednesday 10-2

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe FL
850-227-1223
𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Individual Supporter- $ 75.00
(non -business)

Entrepreneur- $125.00
(no storefront)

Non-profit- $125.00

Basic Business- $175.00

Corporate- $250.00

Premier- $500.00

VIP- $1000.00
Membership Link
for a complete Business Directory list.

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment