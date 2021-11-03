Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

NEW MEMBER SPOTLIGHT
South Gulf Fire and Rescue is a 100% volunteer department committed to protecting the citizens, property and the environment within our community. Their department covers Jones Homestead, Simmons Bayou, C-30a to Franklin County, Cape San Blas, Money Bayou, and Indian Pass.
They are responsive to the needs of our citizens by providing rapid, professional, humanitarian services essential to the health, safety, and well-being of the community.
They accomplish their mission through prevention, fire suppression, water rescue, medical first response, hazard mitigation, and other related emergency and non-emergency activities.
South Gulf County Volunteer Fire Department
Station#1 – 240 Cape San Blas Rd. –
(850) 227-7338
Station#2 – 7590 Cape San Blas Rd. –
(850) 227-9070
Port St Joe, FL
