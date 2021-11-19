Franklin County has signed an agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation for repairs on the Womack Creek culvert on Highway 67.
The agreement will provide funding through the Small County Outreach Program for the survey, design, permitting and preparation of the construction plans, specifications and bid documents for the project.
The project will include the construction of new headwalls, cleaning and repairs of the arch corrugated metal pipes, and the addition of barrier walls to replace the guardrails over the culvert.
