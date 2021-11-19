Franklin County commissioners have agreed to move forward on a project to renovate the wayside park at Carrabelle Beach.
The wayside park was constructed in 1971, and is now classified as ‘historic’ and eligible for Florida Historic Preservation funding.
The county applied for funding in September, but unfortunately the project did not rank very high.
The pavilions and restroom building there have neared a critical point with the deterioration of the concrete picnic pavilions so the county has decided to use its own money to start the project, hopefully with the help of the Tourist Development council.
On Tuesday the board agreed to use about 80 thousand dollars in Hurricane Michael Insurance proceeds and to ask the TDC if they would also support the project using tourist development sales tax proceeds.
There is also about 53 thousand dollars in the county budget available for beach park facilities.
That will allow the county to spend about 24 thousand dollars to develop the plan specifications, bid documents, and construction inspection as well as begin the restoration work.
At this time the restoration work will likely have to be done in phases to keep the park partially open during the restoration.
