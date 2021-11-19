FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

ROCKY is a 1 yr old bully mix and a fun loving guy. He is energetic, loving and full of life. Rocky gets along well with most dogs but he really loves the ladies! Looking for a sweet goofy boy to add to your family? Rocky might be just the dog for you!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment