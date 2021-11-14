FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Clyde is a 4 month old Lab/Spaniel mix and quite frankly, we can't understand why he hasn't been adopted already. He is a friendly and happy pup who walks well on leash and loves everyone. He won't be a large dog so will suit most households. We sure would like to see him in a loving home before Thanksgiving!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
