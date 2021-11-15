The Franklin County Humane Society is asking for donations to help treat two dogs that were rescued from deplorable conditions last week.
On Friday the Carrabelle Police Department seized two dogs from a home in Carrabelle .
The dogs were in horrific condition with severe mange and skin infections, intestinal parasites and heartworms.
They were taken to the Humane Society which began treatment to address the skin and intestinal parasites and the dogs will have heart worm treatment when they are healthier.
The Humane Society says it will be a months long process to get them to the point where they can be made available for adoption and the treatments are expensive.
If you would like to donate toward their care you can go to forgottenpets.org and scroll to the bottom of our home page where you will find our "donate with pay pal" option.
You can also send a check to the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 HWY 65 Eastpoint, FL 32328.
No comments:
Post a Comment