The US NAVY on Saturday Christened the USNS Apalachicola.
The Christening was held in Mobile, Alabama and Apalachicola Mayor Brenda Ash delivered the principal ceremonial address.
Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said The ship honors the city of Apalachicola, Florida, a city that represents America’s fighting spirit and dedication to duty.
The construction of the USNS Apalachicola was first announced at the 2019 Apalachicola 4th of July celebration by then Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer
The USNS Apalachicola is the second ship named in honor of the city of Apalachicola: the first was a large harbor tug which served from 1965-2002.
The fast transport ship is designed to be used to transport U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps company-sized units with their vehicles or can be reconfigured to become a troop transport for an infantry battalion.
It has a flight deck for helicopter operations and an off-load ramp that allows vehicles to quickly drive off the ship.
It is 338 feet long, powered by four 11,000 horsepower diesel engines that enable a top speed of 43 knots.
The USNS Apalachicola will be the thirteenth Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship built for the U.S. Navy and will be operated by the Military Sealift Command.
