St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Zorro! I am a 38 pounds Pitbull terrier mix. I was found living under a house by animal control in February. I am such a ham once you get to know me! I thrive when I'm with other dogs so a home with other four legged friends is a must for me! I love playing with toys, running around in the yard with my buds and licking the walls of my kennel when I think no one is watching. I have a very timid demeanor but I do warm up once I get used to you. I am fearful of loud noises and lots of movement so I would not do well with small children. I will require multiple meet and greets with any potential adopters before I can go home with them. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
