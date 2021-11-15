Red Tide continues to be present in local waters.
On Friday the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released its most recent testing information – water samples were taken on November 8th and 9th.
Red Tide was found in medium concentrations in water samples taken from Goose Island and Marsh Island.
Red Tide was found in low concentrations at the old St. George Island bridge causeway and at the St. George Island State park boat ramp.
Red tide was found in very low concentrations at Green Point, Big Bayou, the St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuge and Millender Street.
In Gulf County, red tide was found in medium concentrations at Black's Island, Park Point Circle, Eagle Harbor and mid-St. Joseph Bay.
It was found in low concentrations at Pigs Island and Neptune Street and very low concentrations at Indian Pass, Dupont Drive and Patton Bayou.
Red tide has also been detected in Wakulla County in very low concentrations at Mash's Sands Beach, Shell Point and at the Bottoms Road Boat Ramp.
Red Tide is an organism known a Karenia Brevis that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect people.
Red tide generally causes skin irritation and irritation in the lungs and throats in humans.
People should take precautions, especially when walking along the beach.
People with breathing conditions or asthma should stay off the beach, and everyone should stay away from dead fish that are washing on the shore.
Also don't harvest or eat shellfish from affected areas.
