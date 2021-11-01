Franklin County will hold a workshop on St. George Island this week to discuss code enforcement around the county.
For years the county commission has considered hiring a code enforcement officer to enforce many of the county's building codes, but the position has never been created.
That has allowed for a lot of people to violate county rules with no repercussions unless they are turned in by another resident.
In April Franklin County Commissioners signed an agreement with the Apalachee Regional Planning Council to hold 5 workshops this year in communities in the unincorporated area of Franklin County like Eastpoint, St. George Island and Lanark Village.
The information from the meetings will be collected in a a report to help commissioners decided if creating a code enforcement position is necessary.
The St. George Island workshop will be held this Wednesday from 5 till 7 at the St. George Island Fire Station at 324 East Pine Avenue.
That will be followed by workshops in Unincorporated Carrabelle on November 10th, Lanark Village on November 17th and Unincorporated Apalachicola on December the 1st.
The workshops are in-person and are open to the public.
