Monday, November 1, 2021

Take a Sneak Peak at the Apalachicola Riverkeeper Virtual Auction!

AR logo jpeg.jpeg

Click here to view the 2021 Virtual Auction Site!

Auction flyer vertical.jpg


You can now view Apalachicola Riverkeeper's 2021 Virtual Auction site! Check out more than 45 unique items. Bidding starts at 9 a.m. Friday, November 5th and continues until 8 p.m. the next day. Most items have a Buy It Now price, so if you want it, don't let it slip away! All proceeds support the vital work of Apalachicola Riverkeeper in protecting the Apalachicola River and Bay. Click here to view.


A big shout out to the many generous auction item donors who make this event so incredible! Thank you.


Together, we are all Apalachicola Riverkeeper. Thank you!

Apalachicola Riverkeeper| 850.653.8936 | [E-mail] | [Website]

Office located in the Scipio Creek Marina

301 Market Street, Apalachicola

Connect with us

Facebook  Twitter  



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment