Take a Sneak Peak at the Apalachicola Riverkeeper Virtual Auction!

You can now view Apalachicola Riverkeeper's 2021 Virtual Auction site! Check out more than 45 unique items. Bidding starts at 9 a.m. Friday, November 5th and continues until 8 p.m. the next day. Most items have a Buy It Now price, so if you want it, don't let it slip away! All proceeds support the vital work of Apalachicola Riverkeeper in protecting the Apalachicola River and Bay. Click here to view.
A big shout out to the many generous auction item donors who make this event so incredible! Thank you.
Together, we are all Apalachicola Riverkeeper. Thank you!
No comments:
Post a Comment