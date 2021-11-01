FWC's Fishing in the Know - November 2021

Hogfish
Keys/East Florida recreational season closes Nov. 1
Hogfish recreational harvest closes in state and federal waters in the Keys/East Florida region Nov. 1 (see map below). This closure includes all state and federal waters south of Cape Sable, which is on the Gulf coast of Florida, and up the Atlantic coast. Both state and federal waters in this area reopen to harvest May 1, 2022. As a reminder, if you plan to fish for this or other reef fish species such as snapper or grouper from a private recreational vessel in Gulf or Atlantic waters off Florida, you'll need to sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
Link for more information:
Hogfish [MyFWC.com]
Greater amberjack
Recreational season closes Nov. 1 in Gulf
The recreational season for greater amberjack in Gulf state and federal waters closes Nov. 1. The season will remain closed through April 30, 2022, and is scheduled to reopen to harvest May 1-31. As a reminder, if you plan to fish for this or other reef fish species such as snapper or grouper from a private recreational vessel in Gulf or Atlantic waters off Florida, you'll need to sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
Link for more information:
Amberjack [MyFWC.com]
Spotted seatrout
Recreational season closes Nov. 1 in Central East region
Spotted seatrout will be closed to recreational harvest Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 in the Central East seatrout management region, which includes all state and federal waters from Palm Beach through Volusia counties (see map below).
Link for more information:
Spotted seatrout [MyFWC.com]
Saltwater License-Free Fishing
Participate Nov. 27
Florida residents and visitors can experience Florida’s unique saltwater fishing opportunities without being required to have a recreational saltwater fishing license on Nov. 27.
All other regulations apply such as bag limits, seasons, size restrictions and gear requirements.
There are eight license-free fishing days each year including four freshwater and four saltwater.
Fishing licenses can be purchased through the Fish | Hunt FL mobile app, at 1-888-FISH-Florida or at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com. All fishing license fees are used to support fish and wildlife conservation in Florida and help attain additional funding from the Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration program.
Links for more information:
License Information [MyFWC.com]
License-Free Fishing Days [MyFWC.com]
2021 Lionfish Challenge
And the winners are...
- Recreational Category
- First place Lionfish King: Brooks Feeser, Palm Beach County, 1,632 removed.
- Second place: Carl Antonik, Santa Rosa County, 1,582 removed.
- Third place: Christina Raber-Jehn, Palm Beach County, 1,475 removed.
- Commercial Category
- First place Commercial Champion: Rachel Bowman, Monroe County, 730 pounds removed.
- Second place: Paul DeCuir, Escambia County, 725 pounds removed.
- Third place: Alex Fogg, Okaloosa County, 657 pounds removed.
First place winners received a customized trophy, $150 for SCUBA air fills, an HP 100 SCUBA cylinder, and will be featured in the 2021 Saltwater Regulations publication and in the FWC Lionfish Hall of Fame.
Final Stats
- 21,146 lionfish removed.
- 185 people submitted lionfish (172 recreational, 13 commercial).
Learn more about the program at FWCReefRangers.com.
Pictured: The 2021 Lionfish Challenge winners were honored at the FWC Commission meeting Oct. 6 in St. Augustine. Pictured from left are FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton; commissioners Steve Hudson, Gary Nicklaus and Sonya Rood; Lionfish King/recreational winner Brooks Feeser; Chairman Rodney Barreto; Commercial Champion Rachel Bowman; and commissioners Robert Spottswood, Gary Lester, and Mike Sole. Photo by Avery Bristol/FWC
State Reef Fish Angler
Do you fish for reef fish like snapper, grouper or triggerfish from a private recreational vessel off Florida? Then you are a State Reef Fish Angler. Sign up for this annual, no cost, required designation even if you are normally exempt from purchasing a fishing license at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or learn more at MyFWC.com/SRFS.
No comments:
Post a Comment