The Friends of the Governor Stone are seeking bids to repair and restore the National Historic Landmark Schooner Governor Stone to Pre-Hurricane Michael condition.
The Governor Stone was built in 1877 in Pascagoula, Mississippi making it the oldest sailing vessel still in service on the Gulf Coast and the second oldest operating schooner in the United States.
It was housed in Franklin County from 1990 till 2003 when it became too expensive to keep here – It's now docked in St. Andrews in Bay county.
The Governor Stone was badly damaged during Hurricane Michael in 2018.
It was discovered capsized, demasted and badly beaten resting near her slip in St. Andrews Marina.
The schooner’s debris field stretched down the sea wall of the marina.
If you would like to learn more about the bidding process to repair the schooner, you should contact the Friends of the Governor Stone, Inc. in Panama City at Restoration@GovernorStone.org.
Bids must be submitted no later than Midnight on December 31st.
