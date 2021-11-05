Getting Out in Gulf County

Veteran’s Day Commemoration - November 11
*An ecumenical worship service celebrating Veterans in the region.
*6:00pm (eastern time), one hour long.
*By: First United Methodist Church, Bethel AME Church, and St. James Episcopal Church
*Where: St. James Episcopal Church, 800 22nd Street, Port St. Joe
*About: Both inside seating and outside/Covid-friendly seating provided
*Suggested Dress: business casual (Veterans please wear any cap you have which commemorates the war during which you served or a generic cap with your service logo
*Ministers participating: The Rev. Dr. Geoffrey Lentz (FUMC), The Rev. James Chambliss (AME, preacher); Mike Harding (St. James). Tyndall AFB chaplain (name TBA)
**ALL ARE WELCOME. You do not have to be a member of any of the three sponsoring churches, nor do you have to be a Veteran to attend. All are welcome! Come as you are.
**No tickets are required. No reservations are available. First come, first-served. Free to attend. All community leaders in Gulf, Bay, and Franklin counties are being invited.
