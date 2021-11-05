Friday, November 5, 2021

Getting Out in Gulf County



The market occurs on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays starting in February thru the first weekend of December at the corner of Reid Avenue and Hwy 71 in City Commons park.

The market is a 501c3 non profit staffed by volunteers.
Join the Friends of St. Joseph State Parks for their Annual Meeting on November 7, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. All Friends members and the general public are invited to attend. This free event will be a great opportunity for those interested in learning more about the Friends organization, the parks, or potential volunteer opportunities. A tram tour of the northern half of the park will be offered on a first come first served basis.
Derrick Dorsey
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2021 
﻿
Disciples Of Music
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2021

 Music Starts a 8pm ET





﻿411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
Friday – Open 5-11. El Papi 7-10.
Papi’s music will take you on an emotional journey. His music is fun and extremely energetic.

Saturday – Open 5-11. LSU vs. Alabama 7:00 on the TVs.

D & J Food Trailer will be on site with BBQ Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
105 Good Morning Street
Port Saint Joe, FL 32456

WEDNESDAYS - 7PM
TRIVIA NIGHT

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2021 AT 7 PM – 10 PM CDT
Live Music with KEVIN WHOO


﻿212 Monument Blvd
PSJ, FL 32456

You are INVITED to the official ribbon cutting ceremony for TAP ROOT PSJ! Enjoy complementary Hors d'oeuvres, Give-a-ways, AND A GIANT PAIR OF SISSORS!
Tuesday, NOVEMBER 9, 2021
﻿AT 6 PM EDT
John C Gainous VFW Post 10069 and the Willis V Rowan American Legion Post 116 will be hosting their annual Veterans Day program at Veterans Park in Beacon Hill, November 11, 2021 at 11:00 est. Keynote Speaker: Col. Gregory Krane, Commander 601st Air Operations Center, Tyndall AFB. Guest speakers - George Duren and Natalie Dolan, President VFW Post 10069 Auxiliary.

Please plan to attend and don't forget to bring a chair.
Veteran’s Day Commemoration - November 11

*An ecumenical worship service celebrating Veterans in the region.
*6:00pm (eastern time), one hour long.
*By: First United Methodist Church, Bethel AME Church, and St. James Episcopal Church
*Where: St. James Episcopal Church, 800 22nd Street, Port St. Joe
*About: Both inside seating and outside/Covid-friendly seating provided
*Suggested Dress: business casual (Veterans please wear any cap you have which commemorates the war during which you served or a generic cap with your service logo

*Ministers participating: The Rev. Dr. Geoffrey Lentz (FUMC), The Rev. James Chambliss (AME, preacher); Mike Harding (St. James). Tyndall AFB chaplain (name TBA)

**ALL ARE WELCOME. You do not have to be a member of any of the three sponsoring churches, nor do you have to be a Veteran to attend. All are welcome! Come as you are. 

**No tickets are required. No reservations are available. First come, first-served. Free to attend. All community leaders in Gulf, Bay, and Franklin counties are being invited.
Join the Gulf County Chamber Executive Director for coffee on the first Monday of each month for Java with Joe to Trade Ideas - Share Information - Ask Questions - with No Agenda!
We will meet at The Joe on December 6, 2021
2021 Christmas on the Coast

Join us for the Annual Christmas on the Coast Parade on Reid Avenue in downtown Port St. Joe on Saturday, December 11, 2021.  

﻿Judging of the floats will begin at 5:00 PM ET with categories: Schools & Non-Profit, Family & Friends, Business, and Faith Based. The parade will begin at 6:00 PM ET. After the parade be sure to visit Santa in the Gazebo next to City Hall. We look forward to seeing you there!
Christmas Parade Entry Form
Get your application in to enter a Holiday-themed tree, wreath or approved display at the 2021 Forgotten Coast Festival of Trees. We also have our Silent Auction where one can donate something that highlights your Business, Organization, Art, or Holiday Tradition. With nearly 1000 visitors last year to the Festival of Trees let's make 2021 bigger and better! We can't wait to see your creative display ideas!

Information and applications for each are online at our website www.thejoecenter.org or can be picked up at The Joe.

﻿Deadline for application submissions is November 1st, 2021. These spaces fill up fast so make sure you get your application in early!

2021 Festival Dates: November 19th - December 11th.
We're located at 201 Reid Avenue in Port St. Joe and our business hours are Wed-Fri 11-6 and Saturday 11-3.
The importance of having the right healthcare coverage is not to be underestimated. It can mean all the difference for you, your team, and their well being!
Learn more today!
Chambers of FL Health Care

﻿Every Wednesday, you can find our business consultant, Dr. Len Eichler, at the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce!

Small Business Owners, call or visit Dr. Len with no consulting appointment needed!

We are here to help your business grow and succeed!



﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment