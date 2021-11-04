There is an move in the City of Apalachicola to protect its Historic Squares, and there is a raffle going on now to help raise money for the effort.
Apalachicola has 6 squares, Washington, Gorrie, Chapman, Franklin, Madison and City Square.
The 6 squares have been on its original map since Apalachicola was founded in the 1830s, and were intended to be open spaces for public gatherings and community events.
In recent years many of the squares have lost their identity with roads cut through them and in some cases buildings constructed on them.
Recovery efforts began in 1975 when Apalachicola native and architect, Willoughby Marshall, authored an award-winning study which resulted in the creation of Apalachicola’s historic district.
Right now the groups is raffling off a signed, framed, ready-to-hang work by Richard Bickel.
Tickets are only 10 dollars and can be purchased at the Bickel gallery at 81 Market Street in Apalachicola or by email at restoresquares2020@gmail.com.
Only 150 tickets will be sold.
The drawing will be held at the gallery on December 20, 2021 – you need not be present to win.
