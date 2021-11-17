Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
📣 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 📣
 
Captain Chris Lantz with Gettin' Reel Sportfishing is Port St. Joe's newest up & coming fishing charter offering inshore fishing charters, dolphin tours, & sunset cruises!
Currently running a 19' Palm Beach, White Cap. they are proudly using Tsunami rods and reels, Penn, Shimano, Owner hooks, Ande monofilament, & Sufix 832 braid.
Enjoy a great time on St. Joe Bay either on a fishing charter trip or discover the amazing marine life as you learn about the history of the area! Now booking! Call, text or email to book your trip!
 
Chris Lantz
Gettin' Reel Sportfishing
📞  (850) 227-8056

📣 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 📣
 
T-Mobile is America’s largest and fastest 5G network that connects you from coast-to-coast, covering more than 92% of the Interstate Highway miles.

They are Customer-crazed and employee committed.
From disaster relief efforts to renewable energy initiatives, they are involved in our communities.

While their network grows, they are leading innovations that reimagine how you live.

They have great offers for everyone, with deals on every plan, and discounts every day. Plus, their plans are packed with benefits like free premium streaming services and no annual service contracts.

Take the next step:
- Check out their customer benefits.
- Find the perfect plan

Jeremy McAlister
T-Mobile
📞 (770) 256-5320

Centennial Bank is a customer focused bank that provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, investors, individuals and municipalities.
Centennial Bank has locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama, and New York. Their tradition is built upon experienced bankers with strong local relationships who serve their customers personally, professionally, and locally while taking care of the communities in which they operate.
Need assistance with something?

Centennial Bank Port St. Joe Branch
📍 202 Marina Dr., Port St. Joe, FL 32456
𝐷𝑟𝑖𝑣𝑒-𝑡ℎ𝑟𝑢:
M-Th 8:30am - 5:00pm / F 8:30am - 5:30pm / Sat 9:00am - 12:00pm
𝐿𝑜𝑏𝑏𝑦:
M-F 9:00am - 5:00pm
📞 (850) 227-2601

Join us on November 18th for Villa Del Sol Community Launch and Appreciation Event!
Rhonda del Sol Cir, Port St Joe, FL 32456
Come see Dr. Len
﻿Every Wednesday 10-2

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe FL
850-227-1223
𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Individual Supporter- $ 75.00
(non -business)

Entrepreneur- $125.00
(no storefront)

Non-profit- $125.00

Basic Business- $175.00

Corporate- $250.00

Premier- $500.00

VIP- $1000.00
Membership Link
for a complete Business Directory list.

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment