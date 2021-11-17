An 84-mile relay race between Tallahassee and Franklin County will be held in April and will benefit charities along the way.
The Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Capitol-to-Coast 84-mile relay race will begin at the steps of the capitol building in Tallahassee and end on the public beach in St. George Island.
It will include run teams of 4 to 6 participants, walk teams of 2 to 4 participants and Ruck teams of 2 to 4 participants.
The cost depends on which team you enter, the run teams cost 600 per teams, while the run and ruck teams are 200.00
Four charities will be benefiting from
the race, the Franklin County Sheriff’s charity fund, a charity run
by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office in Tallahassee, the Blue
Angel’s Foundation, and the Tallahassee Memorial Foundation.
The race will be held on April 9th.
For more information or to register for the race visit their website at www.hoodtocoast.com
