Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Thursday, November 18, 2021
State Senator Loranne Ausley Announces Wakulla County Legislative Delegation Meeting
State Senator Loranne Ausley, Chair of the Wakulla County Legislative Delegation, today announced the annual Wakulla County Delegation Hearing. The delegation will meet on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 5pm ET in the Wakulla County Commission Chambers, located at 29 Arran Rd., Crawfordville, FL 32327.
The delegation meeting is held annually to provide local officials, members of the public, and other interested parties an opportunity to present legislative proposals or express opinions to their elected state officials. The delegation includes Senator Loranne Ausley (D-District 3) and Representative Jason Shoaf (R-District 7).
For additional information or to be placed on the agenda for the hearing, contact Senator Loranne Ausley’s office at (850) 487-5003 or email Belet.Austin@flsenate.com. A Speaker Request Form may be completed online at https://forms.gle/jWDerQ4WBfiYCyDk6. Presenters who wish to provide supporting materials or handouts for inclusion in the Delegation Notebook should email Senator Ausley’s office by 12PM on Friday, November 19, 2021. The presenter’s name, address, and phone number must be included in addition to supporting material.
All meetings of the Wakulla County Legislative Delegation are open to the public. Due to social distancing, space may be limited, however a Zoom link is available upon request. For those interested in viewing the meeting remotely, please email Senator Ausley's Legislative Assistant at Belet.Austin@flsenate.gov.
Business Excellence Awards 2021
Congratulations to all the nominees and the winners of the 2021 Business Excellence Awards, sponsored by Ameris Bank! Visit here to find a list of all nominees, or click on this link to view a video of the winners.
Calling all Bingo Fans!
Business Bingo Starts Today
Year two of Wakulla Chamber Business Bingo is here! Cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place will be awarded after the drawing December 17th. Tune in on December 17 to watch the drawing live on Facebook. Rules are included in this post. If you are a local business, please print a few of the cards and encourage your clients to play! Let’s have some fun, get your shopping in and keep our tax dollars in the county. Rules Card 1 Card 2 Card 3 Card 4
Wakulla County Announces Grand Re-Opening of the Panacea Community Center
Crawfordville, Florida – The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) would like to invite the community to a Grand Re-Opening of the Panacea Community Center at 115 Otter Lake Road on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 10:00a.m.
The Panacea Community Center was built in 1964 and acquired by Wakulla County in May 1996. This facility is highly utilized for community events, 4-H after-school programs, voting precinct, and private event rentals.
In early 2021, the BOCC contracted with Godfrey Builders, LLC for renovations of the Center. The renovations include remodeling of the kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, painting, sheet rock, electrical and plumbing. In addition, a new playground was installed, a pole barn, fencing, sidewalks, landscaping, and a refurbished basketball court. The renovations and additions in the amount of $208,000.00 was funded by the One Cent Sales Tax.
“This is a great improvement for Panacea and we hope the public will enjoy all the upgrades. Come out and get a first-hand look at the improvements and additions during the Re-Opening on November 19, 2021 at 10:00a.m., said David Edwards, County Administrator”.
CareerSource Capital Region to Host
Training & Education Fair
Career seekers invited to learn about regional
training opportunities and available financial aid on November 30 and December 1
TALLAHASSEE, FL– CareerSource Capital Region invites the public to connect with regional educational institutions to learn about training programs and financial assistance at the Leon or Gadsden County fair!
Video of Gadsden Couty Resident Who Gained Financial Aid, Finished Training and is Living His Dream:
Willie Colson explains how he always dreamed of becoming a truck driver and rode his bike to CareerSource Capital Region to get help looking for work. CareerSource Capital Region paid for his driving school training, and today, he has his commercial driver’s license and his own big rig!
Watch what Colson has to say about how CareerSource Capital Region helped him live his dream:
CareerSource Capital Region connects employers with qualified, skilled talent and Floridians with employment and career development opportunities to achieve economic prosperity in Gadsden, Leon and Wakulla counties. Solutions for career seekers include one-on-one career advising, interviewing and resume-writing assistance, employment workshops, and labor market information. Solutions for employers include recruitment assistance, skills assessments for applicants, customized training, and information on tax incentives. Employers and career seekers are matched through the Employ Florida system. Most solutions are provided at no cost. This initiative was supported by the U.S. Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Agriculture as part of awards totaling $7,383,321 with 0% financed from non-governmental sources. Programs funded through CareerSource Capital Region are equal opportunity programs with auxiliary aids and services available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Persons using TTY/TTD equipment use Florida Relay Service 711. A proud partner of the American Job Center network.
Notice of Public Meeting/Workshop: The Wakulla County BOCC will conduct a Workshop on December 13, 2021 at 3:30p.m. at the Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Rd., Crawfordville, FL., for Dewberry Engineers, Inc. to Present the Wastewater Feasibility Analysis.
Ed2go 2021 Class List
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business.Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
